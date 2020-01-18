China Trade Deal Stirs Mixed Reactions

    Sherrod Brown has also been a strong critic of NAFTA, calling his vote against the trade deal one of his proudest moments.
Ohio's Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is blasting the White House's trade deal with China, calling it "much ado about nothing." Brown says it falls short of the problems that forced the U.S. into a trade war to begin with.

Sherrod Brown has been a vocal opponent to Chinese trade practices and has been wanting the U.S. to get tough. But he says President Donald Trump's first trade deal with China does not prioritize workers.

"It looks to be, corporate trade agreement written for corporate interests in secret where corporate executives and corporate stockholders will benefit," Brown said. 

The deal is meant to crack down on intellectual theft and overly burdensome regulations on U.S. exports.

But Brown says it doesn't do enough to hinder the practice of corporations moving U.S. companies to China.

Many Republican leaders in the state praised the deal, including U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) who called it a good first step towards creating a more balanced economic relationship between the two countries.

