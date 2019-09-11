Child Anti-Vaping Effort Gets Multi-Million Dollar Push from Ohio

The state is spending four million dollars in an effort to keep kids from vaping.

This comes on the heels of news that there are now ten confirmed cases of severe pulmonary illnesses connected to vaping in Ohio and another fourteen are being investigated.

Nationally, there have been four-hundred and fifty cases and at least five deaths associated with the problem.

Ohio efforts to stop vaping among minors

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton says the state is providing schools, parents and students with information about the dangers of vaping, and free vaping cessation treatments. Action says people between 16 and 26 are the ones hospitalized with vaping-related lung problems.

“In one year, vaping went up 78%, 78% in high schoolers and 48% in middle schoolers.”

But Ohio Vapor Trade Association President James Jarvis says reputable dealers are adamant about not selling to young people.

“We really think it’s coming from the internet. It’s pretty unrestricted on the internet. All you need is a debit card and an address.”

Jarvis says most are vaping to stop smoking cigarettes, but anti-vaping advocates still say it’s not completely safe.