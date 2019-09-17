Changes to School Takeover Bill Draw Criticism

By 25 seconds ago
  • Senate Education Committee
    Senate Education Committee hearing
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Senate Republicans have made several big changes to a bill that would have repealed and replaced the process used to takeover failing schools. But critics of the new piece of legislation said the changes are just another form of state school takeovers.

The new process would create a school transformation board made up of state officials and gubernatorial appointees. That board would oversee an improvement plan from school districts that continue to see Fs on state report cards.

Academic distress commissions would still takeover if a district doesn't see any improvement after six years.

State Rep. Joe Miller (D-Amherst) said this plan takes his original bill that focused on community learning centers and adds more state bureaucracy.

"You're bringing more money to education consultants. You're moving taxpayer money away from the children, away from the communities that need it the most."

Supporters of the new proposal said it gives local school boards more authority while still providing input from the state.

Tags: 
State school takeover
Joe Miller
Academic Distress Commission

Related Content

Canton School Leaders Join Others in Fight Against State Takeovers

By Jun 26, 2019
a photo of Eric Resnick
THE OHIO CHANNEL

A group of Canton city school leaders joined others from around the state in Columbus Wednesday to speak out against school district takeovers by academic distress commissions.

In its version of the state budget, the Senate restored the commissions despite the House decision to eliminate them.

Canton school board member Eric Resnick urged the governor to reject the takeovers which he says have failed to improve results for students and taken control from locally elected leaders.   

Legislators Disagree on How to Help Failing School Districts

By Jun 24, 2019
photo of high school hallway
DOM ERNEST L. GOMEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK

One of the many things that will have to be worked out this week with competing versions of the state budget is the future of the commissions that have managed the state takeovers of the Youngstown, Lorain, and East Cleveland school districts which are some of the state’s largest districts.