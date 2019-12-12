Changes Proposed to Ohio Medical Marijuana Program

Nearly 75,000 Ohioans have registered with the state to receive medical marijuana. Of those, just over 51,000 have actually purchased the product. Those involved with the program propose some changes they say will improve it for everyone.

Erin Reed, the Board of Pharmacy’s director of medical marijuana, says changes to the program are necessary.

"We’ve been able to identify spaces that maybe looked good on paper or might have worked for another state based on that state’s particular set of circumstances," Reed said. "But after it’s been implemented in Ohio, we’ve needed to tailor the rules so that it’s a better fit and also harmonizes how our internal systems work in many cases."

The proposed changes include making more information about dispensaries available to patients, providing non-child resistant packaging upon request, loosening rules on advertising to make it easier for patients to understand and providing discounts on products for some disabled Ohioans. 

Tags: 
Marijuana
ohio marijuana law
Ohio Statehouse
medical marijuana

