Central Ohio Man is Leaving China As His Concerns About Coronavirus Grow

By 23 seconds ago

A Central Ohio man teaching in China said he’s ending his contract to come home early amid growing concerns about the quickly spreading coronavirus. For Ohio Public Radio, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports.

 

Galloway native Samuel Kappes said he’s been confined to his apartment for 23 hours a day in the city of Nanchung. It’s the capital of the Jiangxi province, which sits just southeast of the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan. He spent much of Tuesday looking for flights home and hopes to leave as soon as this weekend.

“It’s getting worse. More and more cases are appearing every single day. It’s starting to make me a little more nervous every day,” Kappes said. 

He said he won’t be able to say goodbye to colleagues and students since they’re also isolated at home. He thinks Chinese health officials are doing all they can to contain the virus that’s killed more than 1,000 people.

Tags: 
coronavirus
China
Wuhan

Related Content

Coronavirus Concerns Cause Ohio Universities to Limit Travel to China

By Jenny Hamel Feb 6, 2020
photo of Kent State
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Due to fears of coronavirus, three Case Western Reserve University students who were studying abroad in China will not finish out the academic year there. 

The Case Western undergrads are part of a year-long study program in China. They were on winter break when the university learned of the novel coronavirus. One student was already in the U.S. The other two were in Taiwan. The university helped those students get back to the country.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State University, The University of Akron and Kent State University are restricting school sponsored travel to China. 

Morning Headlines: Ohio Senators Prepare for Impeachment Vote; UA, Kent State Stop Travel to China

By & Feb 5, 2020
photo of Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Sherrod Brown
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 5:

Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Arizona, Bringing U.S. Total To 5

By Jan 26, 2020

A fifth U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed, this one in Arizona's Maricopa County. A statement released on Sunday from the Arizona Department of Health Services described the patient as "a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing."