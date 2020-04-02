On Census Day, Advocates Push The Count While Keeping Their Distance

By Nick Castele 22 minutes ago
Originally published on April 2, 2020 7:09 pm

This April 1 was an unusual Census Day, with coronavirus precautions freezing in-person events and outreach efforts for the 10-year survey.

The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations until April 15, including visits to “group quarters” like nursing homes, according to Assistant Regional Census Manager Roxanne Wallace.

Although face-to-face encounters with census workers are on hold, respondents can still fill out the survey online and by phone, she said. Households in hard-to-count neighborhoods also will receive paper questionnaires in the mail.

“We’re monitoring, of course, the federal, local and state health authorities, which is why we suspended the operations,” Wallace said. “But we do want everyone to know that the Census is still open.”

Local census advocates are canceling events, too.

Last weekend, officials including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish were supposed to knock on doors around Northeast Ohio to help promote the count. Those plans are now postponed, county regional collaboration director Michele Pomerantz said.

The county is still trying to reach people, despite Ohio’s stay-at-home order. There are plans to give out census literature at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s meal distribution sites. But there’s a balance to strike in that.

“We don’t want to overwhelm anyone that’s doing a food pantry or doing something for families and getting safety, food and resources around the COVID-19,” Pomerantz said.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County sent text message census reminders to residents who subscribe to the county’s ReadyNotify system.

Census advocates also took to the internet to spread the message while keeping their distance. Cleveland VOTES, a local voter engagement group, launched a “tweetstorm” to spark online conversations about the count.

There are challenges to a digital approach. Many neighborhoods with traditionally lower census response rates also have less internet access. Cleveland VOTES members don’t want those residents left behind, advocacy and engagement coordinator Devontá Dickey said.

“Because of the very precarious state that we are in, a lot of people in fact could possibly be disenfranchised,” Dickey said. “But we are very much trying our best to be cognizant of making sure that we can still reach out and connect to those individuals who in fact may still be digitally redlined.”

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

Tags: 
2020 census
coronavirus
U.S. Census Bureau
social distancing

Related Content

Summit County, Ohio Prepare for Census Day During Coronavirus Outbreak

By Mar 31, 2020
Census image
U.S. CENSUS

April 1 is Census Day across the country, named for the date by which every American should have received at least one invitation to complete the 2020 Census.

Greta Johnson, with Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro's office, said they always anticipated challenges in gathering accurate census data. She said refugees and immigrants are often hesitant to participate out of fear the information could be used against them. 

U.S. Census Bureau: Don't Skip The Kids In 2020 Count

By Nick Castele Feb 27, 2020

The federal government estimates nearly 1 million children under the age of 5 went uncounted in the 2010 U.S. Census.

Grant to Fund Efforts to Ensure Accurate Census Count

By Jan 29, 2020
us census woman greeting a person
USDAGOV / CREATIVE COMMONS

The 2020 census count begins in Ohio in April and grassroots organizations are teaming up to ensure this one will be as accurate as possible.

Five Ohio nonprofits - including the Ohio Children’s Defense Fund – will share a $250,000 grant to distribute to organizations promoting census participation.