Cell Service Providers are Working to Block Robocalls

    Robocalls are facing a crackdown in the near future as cell companies team up to block illegal calls.
The country's largest cell phone companies are teaming up to block illegal robocalls and scammers.

AARP Ohio said this move will be especially helpful for the state's senior citizens. 

Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T are among the 12 mobile companies coming up with ways to block these automatic telemarketing calls, provide caller ID labeling tools, and implement ways to verify calls that come from valid sources.

Luke Russell with AARP Ohio said this is especially good news for older Ohioans.

"They are usually home more, tend to answer their landline or mobile phone regardless of who's calling even if they have caller ID so they're much more susceptible than the general population."

Attorneys general from around the country, including Ohio, said they will also play a role by carrying out investigations of scammers.

