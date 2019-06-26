Canton School Leaders Join Others in Fight Against State Takeovers

By 1 hour ago
  • a photo of Eric Resnick
    Canton school board vice president Eric Resnick joined a group of other school leaders in Columbus speaking out against state takeovers of local school districts.
    THE OHIO CHANNEL

A group of Canton city school leaders joined others from around the state in Columbus Wednesday to speak out against school district takeovers by academic distress commissions.

In its version of the state budget, the Senate restored the commissions despite the House decision to eliminate them.

Canton school board member Eric Resnick urged the governor to reject the takeovers which he says have failed to improve results for students and taken control from locally elected leaders.   

“Our brothers and sisters in Youngstown, Lorain, and East Cleveland have been devastated by this ideological nostrum. And Ohio must not sentence Dayton to it this year nor Canton and the other nine in the queue the following year.”

House Bill 70, also known as the Youngstown plan, was passed in 2015 to try to help failing school districts by creating state-appointed academic distress commissions which then hired a CEO to run the school district.  

Tags: 
House Bill 70
Academic Distress Commission

Related Content

The State of Ohio’s Controversial School Turn-Around Law

By Michelle Faust Feb 9, 2017

Quality education. It’s what parents want for their kids. Education leaders and state lawmakers say they want the same. Still, many Ohio schools lag behind.

In October of 2015, House Bill 70 passed amid controversy as an intervention for the state’s persistently failing schools.

Lorain Schools CEO Says He Doesn't Report to the Board of Education Amid Talks of His Removal

By Ashton Marra Mar 11, 2018
David Hardy
ANNIE WU / IDEASTREAM

Members of the Lorain Board of Education were presented with two potential paths to remove the district’s CEO earlier this week, but the head of Lorain’s schools says he doesn’t report to the board and doesn’t plan to attend its future meetings. 

A gubernatorial candidate presented members of the board with the legal options to eliminate CEO David Hardy Jr.

Legislators Disagree on How to Help Failing School Districts

By Jun 24, 2019
photo of high school hallway
DOM ERNEST L. GOMEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK

One of the many things that will have to be worked out this week with competing versions of the state budget is the future of the commissions that have managed the state takeovers of the Youngstown, Lorain, and East Cleveland school districts which are some of the state’s largest districts.