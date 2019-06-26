Canton School Leaders Join Others in Fight Against State Takeovers

A group of Canton city school leaders joined others from around the state in Columbus Wednesday to speak out against school district takeovers by academic distress commissions.

In its version of the state budget, the Senate restored the commissions despite the House decision to eliminate them.

Canton school board member Eric Resnick urged the governor to reject the takeovers which he says have failed to improve results for students and taken control from locally elected leaders.

Canton is among the districts that could be facing a state takeover.

“Our brothers and sisters in Youngstown, Lorain, and East Cleveland have been devastated by this ideological nostrum. And Ohio must not sentence Dayton to it this year nor Canton and the other nine in the queue the following year.”

House Bill 70, also known as the Youngstown plan, was passed in 2015 to try to help failing school districts by creating state-appointed academic distress commissions which then hired a CEO to run the school district.