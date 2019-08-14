Canton Police Plan to Implement New Gunfire Detection System

    Wi-Fiber will be the new detection system used to alert authorities in Canton when there is gunfire.
The Canton City Council has approved a new gunfire detection system that the police plan to deploy within the next couple of months. Wi-Fiber will replace ShotSpotter, which the city has been using for the past five years. Lieutenant Dennis Garren said that Wi-Fiber not only is more cost-effective but also has better features, such as mobility.

“So with Wi-Fiber, their sensors, although it just doesn’t take a matter of minutes, the sensors are able to be moved fairly simply. And so if we find that we’re having an issue in another area, we can just move those sensors to where we need them and then we’ll have that coverage,” Garren said.

Previously, ShotSpotter covered a fixed area about three square miles in central Canton.

