Canton Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Open Wednesday Morning

    Ohio's first four medical marijuana dispensaries will open Wednesday morning.
Ohioans will get their first chance to purchase medical marijuana beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

Four dispensaries will open. Two are in Wintersville in Eastern Ohio, one is in Sandusky and the other is in Canton. Jason Erkes is with Cresco Labs, the group operating one of the Wintersville businesses.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook. We have been getting emails from a number of patients for weeks that have been anticipating the opening so we expect a big crowd,” Erkes said. 

But the dispensaries don’t expect a big supply of product. Marijuana buds will be the only form available at first. But creams, oils and other forms are expected to become available in coming weeks as processors begin to get their operations up and running. 

The Canton dispensary is called The Botanist. It's located at 3840 Greentree Ave. SW. 

