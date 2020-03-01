Canton City Council Looks to Update 100 Police Body Cameras

    The 100 body cameras will replace units that are about five years old. The new cameras come with software that makes it easier to redact information from body cam videos.
Canton City Council will decide Monday night whether to accept about $59,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice for new body cameras.

The cameras will replace existing units that are almost five years old. The package also includes software that is more technologically advanced. Department spokesman Lt. Dennis Garren says it will make it easier to edit videos.

“These new cameras, some of them are coming with software that will allow us to redact information [such as] someone’s personal information or if there is an uncharged suspect or someone of that nature, we can blur out their face. So there’s just new technology that will make these things a lot [easier] to release when we get public records requests.”

Garren adds that the funds will be matched by the department to purchase 100 units – one for every officer who responds to dispatch calls and interacts with the public.

Canton Police Plan to Implement New Gunfire Detection System

By Aug 14, 2019
photo of pistols and ammunition
KLATTIPONG / SHUTTERSTOCK

The Canton City Council has approved a new gunfire detection system that the police plan to deploy within the next couple of months. Wi-Fiber will replace ShotSpotter, which the city has been using for the past five years. Lieutenant Dennis Garren said that Wi-Fiber not only is more cost-effective but also has better features, such as mobility.

Canton's People and Police Gather

By Tim Rudell Aug 2, 2016
Canton Community & Police Forum
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Some 200 people gathered at the Canton Civic Center last night (Thursday night) to discuss community relations with the city’s police. 

Canton is embracing “community policing.”  At the Forum for Community & Police Relations, veteran officers described elements of the strategy -- from training, to deescalating violence.

Patrolman Lemar Sharpe, said the core of community policing is building genuine relationships in neighborhoods, that those can start at the simplest levels and can work in the most direct ways.

Akron's Mayor says New Police Body Cams Are Insurance for Police and the Public

By Tim Rudell Sep 26, 2017
recharge and download array for camcorders
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron is in the final phase of its million-dollar plan to fully equip its Police Department with body cams.  At a news conference today, Acting Police Chief Kenneth Ball and Mayor Dan Horrigan said the last of the specialty camcorders are on their way from the manufacturer. 

The announcement came as the November election is nearing with the city seeking .25 percent increase in the income tax to pay for, among other things, improved police services.  Horrigan was asked about the timing. 