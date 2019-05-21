Cabin Renovations, Other Updates Being Considered at Ohio State Parks

A group of experts took a close look at Ohio’s 75 state parks to find out what kind of improvements can be made. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said they want to take the parks to the next level, which could include everything from renovated cabins and smoother operations to new attractions.

ODNR Director Mary Mertz speaks on new installments that could be implemented at state parks.

Updates and potential for expansion might include installing more pools and creating new trails. ODNR Director Mary Mertz also pointed out that the cabins, which have been around since the '70s are in need of a facelift.

“I think we just finally hit the time when you need to take action so we are assertively going to do that because I don’t want people to experience disappointment when they show up. I want them to have a great base from which to go out and explore our beautiful parks,” Mertz said.

Mertz added that the task force will look into the latest trends on which the state parks can capitalize, such as paddle boarding.

ODNR requested nearly doubling its state park operations budget for the next fiscal year to cover these costs.