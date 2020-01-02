Browns Owner Discusses Hiring Plan for Coach, GM

    Browns owner Jimmy Haslam dismissed Kitchens Sunday night after their last game of the season and Dorsey shortly after on December 31st.
The Cleveland Browns had their first press conference Thursday since firing both head coach Freddie Kitchens and General Manager John Dorsey. Owner Jimmy Haslam said they will hire their new head coach first then look for GM candidates. He said they have talked to more than 20 players and are dedicated to “getting it right this time.”

“I can’t tell you how many people in this organization have been checking references, doing background checks, gathering data, etc...”

Haslam said the head coach will be heavily involved in the GM search but will not have the final say. He said the coach and GM will both report to ownership.

The Browns interviewed former Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman for the coaching position Thursday.

