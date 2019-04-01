Browns Officially Introduce Odell Beckham Jr.

By Apr 1, 2019
  • photo of Browns
    Browns teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield address the media at Beckham Jr.'s introductory press conference.
    CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns officially introduced one of the team’s newest and most widely talked about players.

In a press conference Monday, Odell Beckham Jr., nicknamed OBJ, said he is excited to have been traded to the Browns from the New York Giants.

He said he is eager to play alongside his good friend and college teammate, Jarvis Landry. The two wide receivers played together at Louisiana State University.

Landry was at the conference, along with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield said OBJ will bring more than just his talent on the field to the team.

“It’s great for the locker room, and the impact he can have with who he is as a person speaks much more than anything he will ever do on the field," Mayfield said. "That’s the big difference when you bring in guys like that. That’s why it’s such a big deal to us, and that’s why we’re all excited and pumped up.”

OBJ also discussed his excitement about playing in the city where his idol, LeBron James, helped the Cavs win a championship.

“[James] just said, you’re going to love it. You’re going to love Cleveland. I was like, I can’t wait," Beckham Jr. said. "This is the person I look up to the most, that’s my guy. To see what he did to bring a championship here, I just want to be able to do that same thing.”

Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr.
Baker Mayfield
Freddie Kitchens
Jarvis Landry
Browns

