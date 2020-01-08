Brown's Fentanyl Sanctions Act Aims to Reduce Overdose Deaths

Senator Sherrod Brown is highlighting one of his legislative accomplishments of 2019 that he said is going to help in Ohio’s battle in the opioid crisis. Brown was a cosponsor of the Fentanyl Sanctions Act which imposes financial restrictions on foreign opioid traffickers. Tom Synan is the police chief in Newtown near Cincinnati. He said opioid overdose deaths are up in Ohio and many of them are caused by fentanyl coming from other countries.

Proactive approach

“I believe the Fentanyl Sanctions Act is a significant tool to help us with law enforcement, help us reduce the impact that fentanyl has on our communities and country. We gotta think about this. If fentanyl hits the streets of the United States, it’s too late.

Senator Brown also said the Fentanyl Sanctions Act allows the U.S. to be more proactive in preventing traffickers from importing opioids to the U.S.