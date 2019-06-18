Brown Vows to Fight Back Against Investors Preying on Mobile Home Communities

    Brown says corporate entities are preying on mobile home residents by buying up communities and significantly raising rents.
Senator Sherrod Brown returned to Iowa recently, but it had nothing to do with the 2020 presidential race. Brown accompanied Iowa congresswoman Cindy Axne in visiting a manufactured home park near Des Moines. An investment firm that recently bought the park informed residents that rents would be increasing by as much as 70 percent.

“These outside investors from Utah came in, they’re doing the same in Ohio, in jacking up the rent. It’s just another major group of investors in corporate America that’re preying on middle income people that can’t fight back. What they don’t know is we’re going to fight back.”

Brown is a ranking member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

The investment firm, Havenpark Capital, received a grade of “F” from the Better Business Bureau. 

