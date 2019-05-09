Brown Says Workers Need More Information about Possible Sale of GM Lordstown

Senator Sherrod Brown is pleased that General Motors is investing $700 million in three Ohio plants, Parma, Toledo, and Moraine. But he said the company needs to provide more information about what’s next for the Lordstown facility.

The Senator has asked GM's CEO to provide more information about the possible sale of the Lordstown plant.

Between February 2017 and this March, G-M cut nearly 45-hundred workers at the Lordstown plant. Some of them have taken jobs at G-M plants elsewhere. But others are still figuring out what’s next. News that the Lordstown plant will be sold to electric vehicle maker Workhorse offers some hope, but Brown said workers need to know more.

“They’ve got to make some decisions because we don’t know what exactly is going to happen with this new company," Brown said. "[Mary] Barra, the [GM] CEO, needs to provide more information for that reason so that workers can make a decision.”

Brown points out Workhorse currently employs fewer than 100 people. While the President is hyping the prospects, Brown is skeptical.

“I will work with the president. I’m hopeful but he’s not engaged in any constructive way to help the Mahoning Valley,” Brown said.