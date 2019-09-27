Brown Says Trump's New Overtime Rule Hurts Moderate Income Ohioans

  • photo of Sherrod Brown and Tom Perez
    In May 2016, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) appeared at Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in Columbus with former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez to announce the Obama Administration’s new overtime salary threshold.
Senator Sherrod Brown is taking on President Donald Trump's new overtime rule. The Democrat said the salary threshold the Trump Administration is imposing is harmful to moderate income workers.  

A rule created under President Obama increased the salary threshold so everyone making $47,000 or less would be required overtime pay.

But it's Trump's proposal that will go into effect, allowing OT for people making $35,500 or less. Brown said Trump's rule leaves about 50,000 Ohioans without overtime pay compared to Obama's plan.

"The president always talks about how he supports workers but this essentially a betrayal of moderate income workers."

Business groups had voiced concern that the Obama proposal would have killed jobs. Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman applauded Trump's new rule.

