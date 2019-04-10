Brown Says Tax Cut Proposal Would Help Working Families

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said working class citizens will keep more of the money they earn under a new tax bill he introduced.

The Working Families Tax Relief Act would expand the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC.

Brown said the bill will increase the incomes of 114 million Americans, 4 million Ohioans, and bring children out of poverty.

Brown on the new tax cut bill he introduced.

“Right now five million young workers without children are taxed into poverty or if they're already poor, taxed more deeply into poverty. They can claim barely any or no EITC at all now," he said. "Our plan raises the maximum credit for these workers, expands the age range to cover younger workers and older workers.”

Brown said research shows these two credits will put more money into the pockets of working Americans.