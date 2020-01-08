Brown Says Congressional Declaration Necessary for Military Action in Iran

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Afkham Davis protesting the prospect of War with Iran
    Afkham Davis protests the prospect of war with Iran
    ROGER INGLES

Following an Iranian attack on Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops, President Trump stopped short of declaring immediate military action—announcing instead new sanctions against Iran.

The President stated he was open to embracing peace, “with all who seek it.”

The administration planned a Senate briefing Wednesday afternoon. 

Senator Sherrod Brown says Congress has a role to play if any military action is taken against Iran.

“If this president is going to take us into war, we should have a congressional declaration,” Brown said. “Not simply the president wants to step—one step at a time take us to war.”  

Brown says U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East has been chaotic, adding that with U.S. troops involved, a more thoughtful process is needed.

Tags: 
Iran
us-iran
us foreign policy
Sen. Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Sen. Portman Opposed to Strikes on Iran Cultural Sites

By Jan 7, 2020
photo of Rob Portman
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

In a break with President Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected threats to attack cultural sites in Iran should the country respond to a drone strike which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Senator Rob Portman supported the strike on Soleimani, but says he is opposed to attacks on cultural sites.

Protesters Opposing War with Iran Rally in Columbus

By Jan 6, 2020
photo of Afkham Davis protesting the prospect of War with Iran
ROGER INGLES

Some Ohioans who oppose the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military Commander Qasem Soleimani took to the streets in several cities over the weekend. 

Anti-war demonstrator Mark Stansbery was one of nearly 100 protestors who stood in the cold.

“It wasn’t even done in a military sense, in a strategic sense. It was a political assassination. And that’s a very dangerous road we are going down.”

Columbus resident Afkham Davis is from Iran and fears for her family there. 

“I don’t think Iranians are going to be quiet.”