Brown Proposes Funding for Police Mental Health Crisis Training

Senator Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation to help police officers be better prepared to deal with individuals experiencing mental health issues. The bill would provide $15 million over a three-year period for police departments to improve their training. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said officers really need the additional training.

Synan on the need for better training

“We’re at a crossroads, we’re straddling this line. Are we law enforcement or are we first responders? We’re being asked to do more in this immediate response with complex, highly-charged in this emotional crisis such as addiction and mental health.”

The goal of the bill is to give officers the tools they need to deescalate situations like these, reducing the risk of anyone getting hurt.