Brown, Portman Take Different Approaches to Reopening Government

By 1 minute ago
  • A photo collage of President Donald Trump; U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio); U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).
    President Donald Trump; U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio); U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators are speaking out against the federal government shutdown. But Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman are taking different stances on how to get it back open. 

Brown says it’s time for Senate Republicans to approve a bipartisan budget despite President Donald Trump’s objections.

“There are beginning to be cracks in this ‘whatever the president wants, we do’ view of Senate Republicans and I’m hopeful that continues and it helps us open the government in the next couple of days,” Brown said.

But Portman believes Democrats have the ability to reach a solution with Trump.

“The reason we’re in this shutdown is because both sides are unwilling to talk, that’s what makes this so stupid,” Portman said.

Portman said on the Senate floor that Democrats have supported physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in the past, and that Trump can switch from building a wall and making a fence.

Tags: 
Sen. Sherrod Brown
Sen. Rob Portman
Federal Government shutdown

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Native in Washington, D.C., Awaits the End of Government Shutdown

By Jan 7, 2019
photo of Nick Freeman-Clark
NICK FREEMAN-CLARK

The government shutdown is in its 17th day, affecting about 800,000 federal employees who are working without pay or are furloughed. One of those employees is a Northeast Ohio native who moved to Washington, D.C. last fall.

Federal Food And Cash Assistance Available Despite Shutdown, Ohio Says

By Nick Castele Dec 27, 2018

The federal government has been partially shut down for almost a week, but not all agencies and services in Ohio are equally affected.

Eligible households will still receive cash and food benefits for January, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said. The department administers both federal programs, known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. 