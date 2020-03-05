Brown Criticizes Trump Administration Coronavirus Response

Ohio will soon receive federal funding to help test for and potentially care for coronavirus cases. Senator Sherrod Brown says the Senate is about to approve more than $8 billion in funding for coronavirus research and testing, and a portion of that money will go to Ohio.

Senator Brown thinks the government could have acted faster if President Trump had been more proactive. He says cuts from the Trump administration to the Center for Disease Control and elimination of positions meant to deal with outbreaks like the coronavirus left the United States unprepared, and he thinks the government needs to be doing more.

Brown's opinions on how the government has responded

Because of the 14-day incubation period of the virus, Senator Brown thinks there will be more bad news before there is good news. He supports local governments and groups taking more preventative measures like moving or cancelling events, and emphasizes the need to be prepared.

Brown also says he is still not ready to formally endorse a candidate for the Democratic nomination. He says he wants to see how the next few weeks play out before the primary before publicly revealing who he plans on supporting, and remains confident in whoever the nominee ends up being.