British Ambassador to the U.S. Talks Trump, Brexit and Game of Thrones at Kent State

  • photo of Kim Darroch
    British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch is confident there will be a Brexit deal in place before the October 31st deadline set by the EU.
The British Ambassador to the United States visited Northeast Ohio today, discussing President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the UK.

Ambassador Kim Darroch stopped at Kent State University as part of a tour throughout the state, and will also meet with legislators and Gov. Mike DeWine.

In Kent, he discussed Trump’s visit to England, slated for June. Darroch says his role has been to suggest events for the president’s itinerary.

“I was there throughout last year’s visit and the press conferences with the Prime Minister – there will be another press conference with the Prime Minister, that will be another big event -- but he did it brilliantly last time. So I’m pretty confident that it will go off spectacularly.”

The centerpiece of this visit will be a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Darroch also discussed Brexit and said he’s confident a deal will be in-place by the October 31 deadline set by the European Union.

He said the process probably looks more chaotic to the U.S. than it actually is. And he added that the first two trade deals after Brexit will likely be with the U.S. and European Union.

“And there’s no doubt that, for example, the U.S. will be keen to substantially expand access for U.S agriculture to the U.K. [and] maybe for U.S. health services [and] that kind of thing.”

Darroch is also slated to meet, separately, with DeWine and former governor John Kasich during his visit. He said he plans to discuss where the state stands, politically, given that he shares the belief that Ohio is a bellwether in presidential elections.

While in Kent, Darroch also jokingly thanked the U.S. for hiring so many British actors, citing many castmembers from the HBO series, “Game of Thrones.”

The ambassador’s entire discussion, moderated by WKSU’s Mark Arehart, is available below:

