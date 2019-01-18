Bringing Greater Civility to Political Discourse gets Special Attention in Greater Akron

By 56 minutes ago
  • Civility Center announcement
    gathering of community leaders at UA for announcement of Civility compact
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron leaders from education, government and the community are joining forces in the formation of a Civility Center for the Greater Akron Community. 

Interim UA President John Green led the announcement
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The center is being housed at the University Akron’s Bliss Institute of Applied Politics and its purpose is to foster greater civility in political discourse, especially at the local and regional levels. 

Interim university president John Green says creating clear and consistent standards for civility is a key step and the center is starting by looking at models for civility guidelines elsewhere in the country.  “Then we’ll take those ideas out into the community and talk to as many organizations and groups of people as we can to get a set of standards that fit Akron and the greater Akron community very well, where people here feel comfortable with those standards,” Green said. 

Green says the development of standards will also be dynamic to keep them relevant as the political scene changes over time.

Tags: 
University of Akron
civility
politics
political discourst
Bliss Institute

Related Content

Portman Declines to Attend Public Forums, Calls for Civility

By Feb 24, 2017
Photo of Rob Portman
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican lawmakers are defending their choice not to attend public forums with their constituents. Noting the hostility, he’s seen at these so-called “town halls” around the country, U.S. Senator Rob Portman is calling for civility. 

Ohio’s Republican congressional members were invited to public meetings around the state this week. These forums were organized by liberal groups and mostly all of the federal lawmakers did not attend. Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman didn't, and says these events, which have featured loud, disruptive protesting, are not productive.

Civility March is Planned in Kent

By Jan 16, 2016
Rev. Christie Anerson
Unitarian Universalist Church of Kent / UUC website

A group promoting civility in public discourse, and opposing what it calls the “language of hate,” will be marching following the Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast in Kent today.  WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports.

The Kent Interfaith Alliance for Reconciliation & Justice came together this summer as a unified voice against racism and cultural conflict.  And, the group is planning to raise that voice again following the Portage County NAACP’s annual prayer breakfast in honor of Dr. King being held at the United Church of East Main Street. 

Is Social Media Changing Our Politics? An Interview With Michael Beam, Ph.D.

By Dec 15, 2018
Picture of Michael Beam (left), picture of social media apps (right).
Kent State University / pixabay.com

How is personalized news (social media, cable networks, etc.) changing our roles as citizens? Michael Beam, Ph.D.  is an Assistant Professor in the School of Communication Studies at Kent State University.