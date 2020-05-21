Brecksville Dam Removal Underway in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

    The Brecksville Dam, just below Route 82, in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is an 8 foot concrete structure built in the early 1950s. It hides a second, wooden dam from the 1820s. CVNP officials say the dam is an impediment to water quality.
It was the beginning of the end of the Brecksville Dam today. Crews started the process of deconstructing the dam. That began with notching a hole for sediment to flow through the concrete structure.

Elaine Marsh with Friends of the Crooked River watched as a hydraulic hammer attached to a crane began making a hole in the nearly 70-year-old concrete structure in the Cuyahoga River.

“We are about to hear the crack heard ‘round the watershed – years in the making – to deconstruct this dam," Marsh said. “Dams are a very big impairment to water quality. And we think the water quality in this section of the river is going to be exceptional. In addition, this dam is an impediment to safe paddling.”

The Brecksville Dam actually hides a wooden dam from the 1820s. Cuyahoga Valley National Park spokeswoman Pamela Barnes says they plan to study the wooden dam once it’s visible in the next week, as sediment drains and the water level falls. 

“We don’t really know what’s going to happen. It could just -- ‘poof’ – disappear once it’s exposed to oxygen since it’s been underwater; we don’t know. And we also really don’t know what’s going to happen with the dam pool once the water goes down – what it’s all going to look like.”

The $2.1 million project is slated for completion by the end of summer.

Related Content

X-Tinguish Torch Fest Passes Breckvsville Dam in the CVNP On Its Way to Cleveland

By Jun 21, 2019
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the final Cuyahoga River fire came to the Brecksville Dam Friday as part of the X-tinguish Torch Fest.

“We have gathered to celebrate the river, and the river is rising to celebrate the occasion, right?” Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel asked.

The Cuyahoga River's Most Dangerous Dam Will Soon be Coming Down

By May 28, 2019
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on May 2, 2019.

One of the last remaining dams on the Cuyahoga River will soon be coming down.

The Brecksville dam was built in 1952 to divert water to operations of what is now Charter Steel in Cleveland.

Elaine Marsh, president of the Friends of the Crooked River, announced this week that Kokosing Industrial has been hired to remove the dam.

Cuyahoga Falls Cancels Large Summer Events

By David Williams Apr 26, 2020
Cuyahoga Falls is joining the city of Akron in canceling large summer gatherings. That includes the Riverfront Irish Festival and the Festa Italiana. Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said guidance from state and local health officials led to the decision.

While he’s disappointed, Walters doesn’t think the cancellations will hurt local businesses because in the past they’ve managed to stay busy even without large events bringing people in.