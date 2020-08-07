Brecksville Dam Removal Completed, Preparation Underway for Phase Two

  • photo of Brecksville Dam
    Crews have completed removal of the Brecksville Dam.
    MEG PLONA / CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK

The Cuyahoga River is now flowing freely in Brecksville. Crews have completed removal of the Brecksville Diversion Dam and historic Pinery Feeder Dam. Now that the first phase is completed, phase two of the dam removal project is set to begin soon.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park deputy superintendent Lisa Petit says phase two focuses on the decrease in water level and flow through the canal.

“Phase two is to create, or to fabricate and install a pump that will take water from the river and pull it into the canal to maintain water in the canal” says Petit.

During the time that the water isn’t in the canal and the water is low, the National Park Service will work to remove vegetation, and cleaning out the base of the canal so that it can receive water more effectively once the pump is installed.

This is expected to begin early next year.

