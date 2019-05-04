Bob Woodward Shares 'Chilling' Words from Former President Richard Nixon About May 4 Shootings

By 41 minutes ago
  • A photo of Bob Woodward speaking on stage at Kent State University
    Journalist Bob Woodward spoke at Kent State University on May 4, 2019.
    SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU

Kent State University marked the 49th anniversary of the May 4 shootings with keynote speaker Bob Woodward.

The two-time Pulitzer Prize winning journalist discussed his career at The Washington Post starting in 1971.  He said in preparation for his speech at Kent State, he contacted one of the nation’s leading scholars on the secret recordings made by then-President Richard Nixon of his meetings in the Oval Office.  They discovered a previously unknown section -- recorded in 1971 – in which Nixon discusses the Attica Prison uprising, which ended when New York State troopers dropped tear gas and opened fire, killing 29 inmates.  Woodward quoted the exchange.

“Nixon: ‘You know what I think?  This might have one hell of a salutary effect.  You know what stops them?  Kill a few.’  ‘Sure,’ Haldeman said.  Nixon: ‘Remember Kent State?  Didn’t it have a hell of an effect?’”

Woodward called the remark “chilling” and counts it among Nixon’s “most outrageous” statements.

Tags: 
May 4 1970
Bob Woodward
Richard Nixon

Related Content

Kent State's Wick Poetry Center wins Knight Foundation Grant for Poetry Wall

By & Jul 12, 2018
The Wick Poetry Center / Kent State University

The Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University is getting $50,000 to help make poetry more interactive.

The center is using a grant from the Knight Foundation Art and Technology Prototype Fund to create what it calls the Traveling Stanzas Listening Wall.

Kent State Unveils Plaque Commemorating the Site of May 4th Shootings

By May 5, 2018
photo of Beverly Warren, Lisa Petit
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Kent State University has officially recognized the landmark status of the site where four students were killed by National Guardsmen in 1970.

Kent State Taking Over Annual Commemorations of May 4, 1970 Shootings

By Mar 6, 2019
photo of Laura Davis, Chic Canfora, Beverly Warren
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Kent State University will be taking control of the school’s annual commemorations of the May 4, 1970 shootings – a move being applauded by the group formed to raise awareness of what happened that day.

The May 4 Task Force was founded in 1975 after the university said it would cease commemorations of the shootings that left four people dead and nine wounded.

Kent State’s Event With Bob Woodward Moves to Larger Venue, More Tickets Available

By Apr 1, 2019
Bob Woodward
Lisa Berg

Due to an overwhelming response for free tickets for the Kent State University Presidential Speaker Series featuring Bob Woodward on May 4, the university has moved the event to the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center (MAC Center). The larger venue allows more people to attend and hear from the legendary journalist.

Publicly announced on March 28 and originally planned to be held in the Kent Student Center Ballroom, the event with Mr. Woodward sold out in less than a day. The event will now occur in the MAC Center, and tickets are now available again.