Board Votes on Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project, Removes "Poison Pill" Ruling

By 1 hour ago

The Icebreaker Wind farm to be constructed off of the Lake Erie shore
Credit LEEDCo / WKSU

There’s renewed hope for an off-shore wind project on Lake Erie.

The Ohio Power Siting Board voted Thursday to remove a provision that would have made the Icebreaker wind project financially unfeasible. The requirement, known as ‘feathering’, would have required the turbines to stop spinning every night between March and November to reduce risk to migrating birds and bats.

Sam Randazzo, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio
Credit PUCO / WKSU

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) chairman Sam Randazzo, who also heads the siting board, says a new permit will be submitted that doesn’t include the provision backers called a poison pill. “If everything works out as people hope it's going to work out who are supporting this project, something different than the feathering requirement would be in place once the turbines go into construction.”

Randazzo could not explain who inserted the original feathering requirement into the permit approved in May.

Icebreaker is a six-turbine, 20 megawatt, demonstration project which will be located 8 miles off the shore of Cleveland. It’s been in the planning for more than a decade and has the backing of the US Department of Energy. 

Lake Erie
Ohio Power Siting Board
Icebreaker Wind project
PUCO

