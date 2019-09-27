Blue Line Ready for Annual Akron Marathon

Road closures begin at 5:30 Friday evening in preparation for the 2019 Akron Marathon. The race begins at 7:30 Saturday morning from a new starting point, Stan Hywet in west Akron.

In anticipation of the race, S. Main Street, between Exchange and Bowery in downtown Akron will be the first street shut down for the race. E. Buchtel between High and S. Main will close at 7 Friday night.

A complete list of road closures is available here.

The race begins at the entrance to Stan Hywet and winds through west Akron, downtown, North Hill, and Firestone Park before wrapping up with the Finisher Festival in Canal Park downtown.

More than 10,000 people are expected to participate. Blue Line block parties are planned along the course to encourage participants.

This year's race includes a run through a portion of Summit Metro Parks. Mile 22 begins at the Wilbeth Rd. trailhead of the Towpath Trail. The Metro Parks has advised visitors that the Wilbeth Rd. trailhead parking lot will close Friday evening at 8 and remain closed through Saturday at 4 p.m. The Towpath Trail from Wilbeth Rd. north to downtown will also be closed from midnight to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The marathon is under a Weather Alert due to warm temperatures, which will be in the high 60s at the start of the race and the mid to high 70s for most of the trek. It could reach 85 degrees during the latter portion. The race medical team is encouraging participants to slow their pace and make other weather adjustments as necessary.

More information about this year's Marathon is available in the event guide below.

