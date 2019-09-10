Bipartisan Resolution Supports Women in Leadership Roles

In 2016, women represented more than 44% of the labor force in Ohio but just slightly more than 20% of the seats on boards of Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in Ohio. Some Ohio lawmakers want to change that and are proposing a resolution they think will help.

Canton representative Thomas West is among those supporting the resolution.

State Rep. Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) credits Ohio’s top leader for creating more gender equity. “Gov. DeWine has more women in his cabinet than any prior governor,” she said.

State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton) says the resolution the group is backing would encourage businesses to follow suit. “One of the things we don’t want to do is mandate a business on what they need to do.”

Still, State Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) says businesses that have put women in top roles reap benefits. “Including greater innovation, higher employee retention and satisfaction, more business opportunity.”

Previous resolutions have failed, but lawmakers hope this one will pass since state leaders are on board with women in leadership roles.