Bill That Would Affect Transgender Children Sparks Debate at Ohio Statehouse

By 10 hours ago

A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse would prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child’s gender. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on parental support of the bill.

 

Maria says doctors told her that her child was transgender. Maria doesn’t want to use her full name, but she says she believes medical professionals are experimenting with drugs and surgery on children like hers and forcing their parents into silence.

“They are afraid they will lose their jobs. They are afraid of trans activists that will find them and threaten them into silence. And we are afraid for our lives," Maria said. "But we are terrified that if this treatment continues as it is, we will be part of a medical catastrophe that this world has never seen."

The conservative group Citizens for Community Values supports the bill, which is still being drafted. 

But Dr. Scott Leibowitz with Nationwide Children’s Hospital says in a written statement that evidence published by mainstream medical associations shows kids are receiving care that promotes healthy outcomes. Equality Ohio and TransOhio also oppose the bill.

Tags: 
Transgender
Equality Ohio
TransOhio
Citizens for Community Values

Related Content

School Sues South Euclid Over Anti-Discrimination Law

By Apr 3, 2019
School desks
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A conservative Christian organization is filing a lawsuit against an Ohio city for its laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The group says it threatens the freedoms of a Catholic college prep school. 

The Lyceum, a Catholic college preparatory school, is suing the city of South Euclid for its laws protecting LGBTQ people. 

Supporters Say LGBTQ Bill Would Attract Business to Ohio; Opponents Call it Overeach

By Andy Chow Apr 26, 2018
Photo of participants
COLUMBUS METROPOLITAN CLUB

A proposed Ohio law that would ban discrimination for LGBTQ people is seeing a new wave of support. Business groups say sexual orientation and gender identification should be considered protected classes in Ohio.

A coalition of hundreds of businesses is calling on lawmakers to pass the bill. They’re backed by chambers of commerce around the state.

Yost Adds Ohio to States Arguing That Civil Rights Laws Don't Protect LGBTQ Workers

By Karen Kasler Aug 26, 2019
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined a U.S. Supreme Court case siding with states that think federal civil rights laws do not protect LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination.

That news came as a shock to some activists, but was well received by others. 

Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is disappointed – to say the least.

“Our attorney general has entered into weighing in and support of a push to discriminate against a group of people. That is appalling,” Antonio said.