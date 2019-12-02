Bill Proposes to Reduce Requirements to Get Cosmetology License

A bill in the Ohio Statehouse is reigniting the contentious debate over licensing requirements for cosmetologists and barbers. The legislation would reduce the amount of hours needed to get a license.

State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) says her bill to cut up to 500 hours of instructional time for people trying to get a cosmetology or barber license will help students seeking to go into the profession. "Entering the beauty industry with less debt and greater ability to repay students loans," Powell said of the bill's goal.

But Sue Carter Moore with the Ohio Association of Cosmetology Schools says students prefer the stiffer requirements because it adds value to the license, allows for greater reciprocity in other states and gives them the ability to start their own business without going through a salon first.

The bill has more than a dozen co-sponsors in the House. It has yet to be scheduled for a second hearing.