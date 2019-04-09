Bill Proposed to Legalize Sports Gambling in Ohio

By 21 minutes ago
  • A U.S. Supreme Court decision allows states to legalize and regulate sports gambling.
    A U.S. Supreme Court decision allows states to legalize and regulate sports gambling.
    BAISHAMPAYAN GHOS / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Two state representatives have introduced a bill to legalize and regulate sports gambling, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has said states can do that. If it passes, sports betting would be limited at first, but could someday be offered in surprising venues.

The bill would create a 10 percent tax on sports betting, and the Ohio Lottery would run it in the state’s four casinos and seven racinos, along with fraternal and veterans’ organizations that meet certain criteria. And Rep. Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) says a lot of businesses are interested in joining the team eventually.

“There are bars and restaurants that would like it there. There are a whole host of other organizations – we’ve even been outreached by some grocery store chains that want to offer sports gaming in their facility.”

Proceeds from that tax will go to the state’s problem gambling fund and to education. Greenspan and Democratic sponsor Brigid Kelly of Cincinnati say it could bring $30 million a year to schools, and that could double once the federal court system rules on mobile and online sports betting.

Tags: 
Sports betting
gambling in Ohio
Hard Rock Racino
Casinos

Related Content

Lawmakers Start Bipartisan Effort to Bring Sports Betting to Ohio

By Jul 19, 2018
photo of sports betting bill language
OHIO GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Some lawmakers are looking for a way to bring legal sports betting to Ohio. The move is in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows states administer gambling on sports.

Sports betting is no longer federally banned, but states still need to create their own laws around the issue.

A bipartisan effort at the Statehouse would get the ball rolling with several meetings to gather input from any interested parties.

A New Report Highlights the Economic Benefits of Ohio Casinos and Racinos

By Jun 2, 2018
photo of Hard Rock Rocksino
GOOGLE EARTH

A new report from the American Gaming Association finds that Ohio’s casino and racino industry is providing economic benefits and jobs to the state. Ohio’s 11 commercial gambling sites support 20,000 jobs and generate $3.6 billion in economic impact, according to the research.

Association Vice President for Strategic Communications Casey Clark says the group picked Ohio to study because of: 