Beto O' Rourke Meets Support and Opposition at Kent State

  • Presidential candidate Beto O Rourke addresses a crowd of supporters and counter protestors during his town hall rally, organised by the KSU College Democrats, on Risman Plaza, Kent State University. Kent, Ohio. Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
    Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke addresses a crowd of supporters and counter protestors during his town hall rally organized by the KSU College Democrats on Risman Plaza at Kent State University on Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019.
    CARTER ADAMS / WKSU

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is continuing his campaign with town halls at several Ohio colleges. Wednesday night O’Rourke visited Kent State University to speak to close to 400 people about his plans. 

He says he is calling on young voters to speak up and create change.

“Any significant change that we have ever seen in this country has been purchased with the service and the sacrifice of young people. I just met one of those who was here at Kent State on the 4th of May 1970.”

O’Rourke says he spoke with former student Alan Canfora about May 4th.

He also says he would implement a student debt relief program.

Gun rights groups and protestors were also at the rally. Gun rights advocates with Ohio Carry had rifles slung on their backs. Other protestors held signs with messages about defunding Planned Parenthood and O’Rourke’s gun buyback plan. Protestors were mostly quiet.

Tags: 
Beto O'Rourke
Kent State University
Democratic presidential candidates
Ohio Carry

