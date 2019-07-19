Beat the Excessive Heat at Cooling Centers This Weekend

As a potentially deadly heat wave with high humidity sweeps across the eastern United States, some Northeast Ohio cities are taking precautions.

The following cities are offering cooling centers to their residents, with some even providing transportation:

Akron

Local community centers have extended their hours and will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. through Saturday.

Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.

Mason Park Community Center, 700 E. Exchange St.

Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Ave.

Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.

Canton

South East Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Rd.

The Salvation Army, 420 Market Ave. South

Cleveland

Area recreation centers will offer cooling centers until 11:00 p.m. through Saturday.

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center, 2511 E. 46th Street.

Zelma George Recreation Center, 3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, 8611 Hough Ave.

Fairfax Recreation Center, 2335 E. 82nd Street.

Earl B. Turner Recreation Center, 11300 Miles Ave.

Michael Zone Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

Cudell Recreation Center, 1910 West Blvd.

Glenville Recreation Center, 680 E. 113th St.

Chesterland

Christ Presbyterian Church, 12419 Chillicothe Road, will be open through 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Medina

The Medina Community Recreation Center, 855 Weymouth Road, will offer a cooling center for center members and day pass holders 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. through Sunday.

Portage County

Local libraries will operate cooling centers across Portage County. The Portage Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to the Kent Free Library on its Interurban Line and Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna through its Raven 80 and 85 lines while the branches are open.

The following libraries will be open Friday 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m:

Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St., Kent.

Reed Memorial Library, 167 E. Main St., Ravenna.

The following libraries will operate cooling centers Friday 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m:

Aurora Memorial Library, 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora.

Pierce Streetsboro Library, 8990 Kirby Lane, Streetsboro.

Garrettsville Library, 10482 South St., Garrettsville.

Randolph Library, 1639 State Route 44, Randolph.

Windham Library, 9005 Wilverne Dr. in Windham is open Friday 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is closed Saturday.

The National Weather Serivce has more information about weather conditions in your area.