Barberton Schools Chief Says District Successfully Managing In-Person and Remote Learning

The superintendent of Barberton City Schools says the district’s restart is going well. Jeffrey Ramnytz told Governor Mike DeWine today during the coronavirus briefing that nearly 70% of the district’s 3,800 students opted to return to school for in person learning.

The other 30% are being instructed remotely by Barberton teachers. Ramnytz says that’s going well, even at the elementary level.

Barberton City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Ramnytz says the district is keeping close tabs on remote learners.

“Our young ones are doing a great job. We’re checking in frequently. Sometimes if we have to go knock on a door and see what’s going on there, making sure that they’re logging in, we’re doing those things as well.”

Ramnytz says they’re also looking into the possibility of offering tutoring remotely in the evening for students.

Barberton provides a Chromebook to every student.