Ballot Drop Box Lawsuit Becoming Partisan Issue in Ohio

By 5 minutes ago
  • a photo of Summit county ballot drop box
    SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU

Lawsuits over the number of ballot drop boxes are making their way through the courts in Ohio, with anger flaring on both sides of what has become an increasingly partisan issue.

Ohio’s Democratic Party wants the secretary of state to allow more than one per county, while Republicans are pushing to keep things as they are.

Kelly Woodward with WKSU’s Election Protection team takes a closer look at the latest fray – and what it means for the health of  democracy in Ohio.

“It kind of reminds one of what happens on a contested call of a football game," says John Green, the emeritus director of the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron.

According to Green, fighting over election procedures is nothing new.

John Green, emeritus director of the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron
Credit KELLY WOODWARD / WKSU

“The partisans of both teams are absolutely sure that the ref is wrong or right and they have to go back and forth. The difference is we’re not having an argument after the play occurred. It’s before the game has started.”

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, acknowledges there is a lot of gray when it comes to Ohio’s election law on drop boxes. He maintains his narrow interpretation allowing only one box per county is the right one -- that only the judiciary or legislature could change that. He says he’s also trying to avoid chaos and confusion this close to the election.

"To be clear, dropboxes are a great convenience, I’d love to see more of them if we had the legal authority to do it, we would have done it," says LaRose.

Democrats and voting rights advocates say LaRose has that legal authority but chooses to ignore it. 

“To me, this is very apolitical," says C. Ellen Connally, a retired judge and a Democrat. She is a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit to force an increase in the number of drop boxes.

C. Ellen Connally, retired judge, Democrat and a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against Frank LaRose, to increase the number of drop boxes.
Credit KELLY WOODWARD / VIA ZOOM

Connally says that many people are afraid to vote in person during the pandemic and many also doubt that the postal service will deliver their ballots on time. She fears that low-income voters, in particular, do not have reliable transportation to get to the only drop box in Ohio’s largest counties, including Cuyahoga.

“And this is what democracy is about, to have as many people as possible vote,” says Connally.

A Franklin County Common Pleas judge agreed, ruling last week in a separate lawsuit filed by the Ohio Democratic Party that the secretary of state’s limit is “arbitrary and unreasonable.”

Following that, the Republican Party posted an inflammatory statement accusing that judge, a Democrat, of colluding with his party. That statement, in turn, triggered a scathing rebuttal from Republican Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

In writing, she called her party’s attack disgraceful and deceitful and added in an interview with Ohio Public Radio, "No matter how the judge ruled, to accuse them of partisanship is just at the heart of what I think are efforts to weaken the judiciary.”

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor
Credit SUPREME COURT OF OHIO

O’Connor’s rebuke is actually a positive sign that the separation of powers is working well in Ohio, according to the University of Akron’s John Green. “The job of a chief justice is to, in part, defend the integrity and independence of the judiciary and that’s what she was doing.”

The irony, Green says, is that there is no way of telling if expanding drop boxes would actually benefit or hurt either party. “You know, one of the common effects of changing political rules, whether it’s by law or by custom, is that you get unanticipated results.”

In the meantime, voters will have to wait to see if their voting options change. LaRose is appealing the Franklin County judge’s blocking of his “one drop box per county directive.” Early voting begins in about two weeks.

Tags: 
2020 election
Election Protection
ballot drop boxes
Ohio Election
Ohio Democratic Party
Ohio Secretary of State
Frank LaRose

Related Content

OH Really? Gets Answers to Your Voting Questions from Jen Miller of Ohio League of Women Voters

By Sep 21, 2020
Voting booth at a polling place
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

You have questions about voting this fall: everything from counting absentee ballots to voting in-person. You asked – we’re answering in this week’s "OH Really?" election-protection conversation with Jen Miller, director of the Ohio League of Women Voters.

Election Protection: What You Need to Know to Vote by Mail in Ohio This Year

By Sep 21, 2020
mail box
MARK AREHART / WKSU

 

In Ohio, any registered voter can vote absentee, either by mail or in person at their county board of elections beginning Oct. 6. Given concerns about coronavirus, more folks are expected to opt for the mail this year. More than 1 million voters have already submitted a vote-by-mail application, though the deadline to ask for the mail-in ballots isn’t until Oct. 31. 

 

Key dates for the Nov. 3 election

Secretary Of State Responds To Court About Why He Won't Comply With Its Order

By Sep 16, 2020

The Franklin County Court that yesterday ruled Secretary of State Frank LaRose could and should allow installation of more ballot drop boxes throughout Ohio has taken another action. That same court is asking LaRose to explain comments made by his office that indicate he’ll keep in place a directive that prohibits additional drop boxes. 