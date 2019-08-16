Ballot Advocates Call Referendum Roadblocks a National Trend

By 1 minute ago
  • Photo of people voting
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A national group that advocates for citizens' access to the ballot is urging Ohio officials to not stand in the way of a potential referendum issue. The referendum would ask voters to reject the new energy law that bails out nuclear power and subsidizes coal and solar.

Opponents of the bailout want voters to reject it but are facing roadblocks on it’s path to the ballot. And the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center says that’s part of a larger trend.

The group's executive director, Chris Melody Fields Figueredo, says state legislatures have introduced more than 120 bills that make it harder to put issues on the ballot and harder to pass them.

"That is your voice, it's actually an opportunity for people to say what they want for their families, for their communities. It's so important to have a democracy that thrives, it's supposed to represent us."

The referendum group is rewriting its language after the attorney general rejected the first draft, which isn’t unusual for a first try. But a law firm argues that the subsidies are a tax increase, which are safe from referendum.

Tags: 
nuclear bailout
Referendum
Ballot Initiative Strategy Center
Subsidies

Related Content

First Attempt at Referendum on Ohio Energy Law Fails

By Aug 12, 2019
photo of Perry nuclear plant
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Opponents of Ohio's new energy law are not giving up on efforts to have voters consider the legislation. Attorney General Dave Yost denied their first attempt at a ballot initiative, but the group says it will rewrite the language.  

Yost identified what he described as 21 inaccuracies in the summary language that held a referendum on Ohio's new energy law, which creates subsidies for two coal plants, solar farms and gives FirstEnergy Solutions $150 million a year to keep its Perry and Davis-Besse nuclear power plants operating. 

Unions Accuse FirstEnergy Solutions Of Backing Out Of Agreements

By Aug 7, 2019

Several unions representing workers at the state's two nuclear plants are objecting to a new bankruptcy plan by FirstEnergy Solutions, saying the energy generator's latest filing would not honor union contracts.

Who's Behind Push for Referendum on Energy Bill?

By Jul 31, 2019
photo of House of Representatives
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Attorney General is looking over referendum language filed by a group fighting the state’s new energy law.