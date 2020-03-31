A Baaaad Crew Takes Over A Welsh Town: A Herd Of Goats

The seaside town of Llandudno in northern Wales has gone quiet during the coronavirus crisis, like so many other communities around the globe. The streets are mostly deserted, except for one daring crew who are wandering around the shuttered storefronts.

It's a herd of wild Kashmiri goats that have roamed down from the nearby coastal headland. The goats show up in town occasionally, but according to locals quoted by the BBC, they've become quite bold during the town's coronavirus lockdown: eating shrubs and flowers, running through the streets, hanging out on lawns, and generally giving "free entertainment" to the townspeople.



