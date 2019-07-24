Autoworkers Union President at GM Lordstown Is Transferring to Plant in Indiana

By Sarah Taylor 53 seconds ago
  • GM Lordstown plant
    The president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, which represents workers at the General Motors Co. plant in Lordstown, is transerring to another GM plant. The Lordstown plant closed in March 2019 after production for the Chevy Cruze shut down.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The president of the United Auto Workers union at the General Motors Co. plant in Lordstown is among those transferring to a GM plant elsewhere.

A Youngstown TV station reported Dave Green will relocate to a plant in Bedford, Ind.

Green has been working with Mahoning Valley leaders to try to secure another product for the facility that GM shut down in March. 

But he told WKSU last week he would have to take a transfer if it was offered.

“I’ve got two daughters on my health care, and five more years before I can retire. My youngest daughter’s going away to college down at University of Cincinnati. I’m going to have to keep my employment with General Motors for as long as I can just to help my family,” he said.

Green estimated more than 1,000 workers from Lordstown have taken jobs at other GM facilities. Another 500 are still waiting for word, and another 500 have turned down offers and have found or are looking for other work in the Mahoning Valley.

Green said UAW Local 1112 will remain under the leadership of Vice President Tim O’Hara, who is retired from GM. Local 1112 represents other workers at a tech company in Canfield and in the Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services.

Tags: 
UAW Local 1112
Dave Green
Mahoning Valley
GM Lordstown
Tim O'Hara

Related Content

Contract Negotiations Between UAW and GM Will Decide the Fate of the Lordstown Plant

By & Jul 15, 2019
GM Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Autoworkers in Lordstown are hopeful as national contract negotiations are underway with General Motors Co. GM and the United Auto Works are to begin talks Tuesday on a new 4-year deal.

UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green said leaders of the national union told him they will do their best to get a product for the shuttered Lordstown plant.

Lordstown UAW President Concentrating on the 'GM Family' In Wake Of Elon Musk Interest in the Plant

By Dec 9, 2018
GM Lordstown plant
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

GM’s plant in Lordstown, which is slated to cease production next year, could have a future with one of the automaker’s competitors.

GM's Lordstown Plant Looks to the Future of the Cruze As Second Shift Is Eliminated

By Jun 24, 2018
photo of Lordstown GM
WKSU

GM’s Lordstown plant is down to one shift starting tomorrow, as the plant faces a downturn in demand for the once-best-selling Chevy Cruze

Lordstown lost its third shift last year, and earlier this year, GM said it was cutting about 1,200 workers on the second shift.