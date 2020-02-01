Attorney General Rejects Voter Rights Ballot Initiative

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected language for a potential ballot issue on voting.

The group behind the initiative to expand and solidify voter rights said they remain committed to the issue.

Yost's office said the summary of the amendment was longer than the amendment itself.

The petition language for what's known as the "Secure and Fair Elections Amendment" was turned down by the AG's office, stating that the summary itself was longer than the actual amendment.

The ACLU of Ohio is backing the proposed constitutional amendment that would create automatic voter registration through the Burea of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and allow same-day registration and voting.

The group acknowledges that rejected petition language is a common practice, and it said they will be refiling.

They need to collect nearly 443,000 valid signatures by July to qualify for the November ballot.