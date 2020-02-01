Attorney General Rejects Voter Rights Ballot Initiative

By Andy Chow 1 hour ago
  • photo of people voting
    Under the proposal, voters could register and vote on the same day.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected language for a potential ballot issue on voting.

The group behind the initiative to expand and solidify voter rights said they remain committed to the issue.

The petition language for what's known as the "Secure and Fair Elections Amendment" was turned down by the AG's office, stating that the summary itself was longer than the actual amendment.

The ACLU of Ohio is backing the proposed constitutional amendment that would create automatic voter registration through the Burea of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and allow same-day registration and voting.

The group acknowledges that rejected petition language is a common practice, and it said they will be refiling.

They need to collect nearly 443,000 valid signatures by July to qualify for the November ballot.

Tags: 
Dave Yost
Secure and Fair Elections Amendment
ACLU of Ohio
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Related Content

OSU Election Expert Says Ballot Initiative Could Increase Voter Engagement

By Jan 27, 2020
man checking in with woman to vote
Debbie Holmes / WOSU

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has a week to respond to a petition that would expand voter rights through the state's constitution. An election expert says the ballot initiative could lead to more voter engagement.

The ACLU of Ohio is leading the charge for a constitutional amendment that would create automatic voter registration through the BMV and allow same-day registration and voting.

Ohio State University election law professor Dan Tokaji says these provisions lift barriers to elections and can result in higher voter turnout.