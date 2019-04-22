Attorney General Dave Yost Wants to Change How State Deals with Pharmacy Benefit Managers

By 1 minute ago
  • Photo of Dave Yost
    Attorney General Dave Yost, who is calling for changes to how the state deals with pharmacy benefits managers.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s attorney general wants lawmakers to make changes to the way the state deals with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Those are the private companies that handle prescription drug buys for its current and retired employees, Medicaid recipients and the workers’ compensation system. 

Dave Yost wants one centralized state contract with all PBMs. He said that should eliminate the secrecy that he thinks has allowed PBMs to overcharge the state.

“Just as a guess, I’m thinking certainly tens of millions of dollars are on the table here," Yost said.

Yost also wants the auditor to have complete authority to review PBM contracts, purchases and payments, for PBMs to have the legal obligation to act in the state’s best interest and to ban non-disclosure agreements with PBMs. 

Yost said he’s talked to more than a dozen lawmakers about his proposal.

Last year Ohio Medicaid reported the state paid $224 million more to PBMs in 2017 than those PBMs paid to pharmacies.

Tags: 
PBM
Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General
Pharmacy benefit managers

Related Content

Medicaid Orders Managed Care Plans to Sever Ties with Two Pharmacy Benefits Managers

By Aug 14, 2018
photo of PBM letter
OHIO MEDICAID

Ohio Medicaid is telling its five managed care plans to sever their contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers and to work up new deals by the beginning of the year. It’s a sudden change for the agency.

Ohio Attorney General Sues Prescription Drug Middleman

By Mar 18, 2019
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a prescription drug middleman that was working with the state’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. He’s taken the action after an attempt at mediation failed.