Apartments Open for Homeless Young Adults in Kent

By & 6 minutes ago
  • a photo of apartments for homeless youth
    New apartments at Coleman Professional Services offer a place to stay for homeless young adults.
    COLEMAN PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Foster kids in Portage and Stark Counties who are aging out of the system and facing the possibility of homelessness now have an option for support.

Coleman Professional Services has opened the first apartments for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 who are no longer eligible for foster care.

Kathy Myers is the on-site manager at the new apartments in Kent.

“It’s something, as I said, we need in Portage County and Stark County and all of our counties. They-- young people who don’t have those supports, who don’t have the families--they need to have somebody wrap their arms around them and that’s what Coleman is there to do.”

There are 10 rentable apartments each in Kent and in a building in Massillon.

Both buildings are already filled.

Tags: 
Foster Care
Homelessness
young adults
Coleman Professional Services

Related Content

DeWine Proposes Nearly Doubling State Children Services Funding

By Mar 7, 2019
A photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their cause. They say this is the first indication in a long time that the state is taking issues like foster care seriously. 

DeWine wants to pump $74 million into the family and children services fund, bringing the total annual amount to $151 million.

Coleman Professional Services To Take Over Stark County's Crisis Center

By Mitch Felan Jul 5, 2018
Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center, Inc.

Stark County’s primary provider of crisis services is getting some help to stay in operation.

Coleman Professional Services is taking over management of the Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center.

The recent change in how Ohio pays for behavioral health services for low-income patients has caused challenges for healthcare agencies like C-I-R-C.