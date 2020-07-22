Anti-Racism And Social Justice Books In Demand At Cuyahoga County Library

The New York Times Best Sellers list has been full of anti-racism and social justice books this summer, and the Cuyahoga County Public Library is seeing increased demand for these titles, too.

“White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo is the most popular, according to Hallie Rich, the library’s communications director.

The book explores why it can be difficult for white people to discuss racism and the consequences. The Cuyahoga County Public Library has had hundreds of requests for both the print and e-book, on par with what the library typically sees for fiction bestsellers.

Ta Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me” as well as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” and “Stamped from the Beginning” are the next most in-demand titles.

The library is developing programming around several books in response to increased demand and national conversations around racism. In August, Cuyahoga County Public Library will launch a new version of One Community Reads with other libraries in the county, starting with a virtual event centered around the young adult version of Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning,” written with Jason Reynolds on August 19.

“We know that it’s this next generation that really is going to help to drive change, and so we want them involved in the dialogue and that’s why we decided to add a YA title into the overall mix,” Rich said.

The libraries will highlight one book a month dealing with race and social justice as part of One Community Reads. Rich said planning is in the works and more details will be available soon on cuyahogalibrary.org and other county library websites.

All branches of the Cuyahoga County library recently reopened to the public. People can also pick up materials curbside, if they prefer not to go inside.

