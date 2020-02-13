Another Former OSU Wrestler Accuses Rep. Jordan of Knowing About Strauss' Alleged Abuse

Another person has accused Congressman Jim Jordan of knowing about former Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss' alleged abuse. The former OSU wrestler made his comments to an Ohio House committee this week.

WOSU's Clare Roth reports

Michael DiSabato was one of the first Strauss accusers to bring the case to light two years ago.

During a hearing, his brother, Adam, told Ohio representatives that Jordan and other team coaches and administrators dismissed concerns about sexual abuse and created a culture of silence.

"We were told to shut up and not touch anybody that bugged with us. Not just Strauss but the other ones who congregated in the open atmosphere they kept us in," Disabato said.

He said Jordan called him and begged him to go against his brother.

In November, a professional referee claimed in a lawsuit that he reported Strauss' misconduct to Jordan, who subsequently dismissed him.

The House Civil Justice Committee is considering a measure to waive the statute of limitations in the Strauss case, which would allow victims to sue Ohio State.

Jordan has repeatedly denied knowing about Strauss' abuse.