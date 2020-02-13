Another Former OSU Wrestler Accuses Rep. Jordan of Knowing About Strauss' Alleged Abuse

By Clare Roth 1 hour ago
  • Congressman Jim Jordan
    A second former Ohio State University wrestler is alleging that Republican Congressman Jim Jordan knew about Dr. Richard Strauss' alleged sexual abuse of the school's athletes.
    TWITTER

Another person has accused Congressman Jim Jordan of knowing about former Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss' alleged abuse. The former OSU wrestler made his comments to an Ohio House committee this week.

Michael DiSabato was one of the first Strauss accusers to bring the case to light two years ago.

During a hearing, his brother, Adam, told Ohio representatives that Jordan and other team coaches and administrators dismissed concerns about sexual abuse and created a culture of silence.

"We were told to shut up and not touch anybody that bugged with us. Not just Strauss but the other ones who congregated in the open atmosphere they kept us in," Disabato said.

He said Jordan called him and begged him to go against his brother.

In November, a professional referee claimed in a lawsuit that he reported Strauss' misconduct to Jordan, who subsequently dismissed him.

The House Civil Justice Committee is considering a measure to waive the statute of limitations in the Strauss case, which would allow victims to sue Ohio State.

Jordan has repeatedly denied knowing about Strauss' abuse.

Tags: 
Jim Jordan
Ohio State
Richard Strauss
sexual abuse victims

Related Content

Former Ohio State Wrestlers Ask Inspector General to Investigate Another Alleged Abuser

By Nick Evans Feb 11, 2020

Five former Ohio State wrestlers who say they were abused by former team doctor Richard Strauss, want Ohio’s inspector general to open investigations related to another alleged abuser.

New Lawsuit Revives Claims Jim Jordan Knew About Strauss Abuse

By editor Nov 8, 2019

A new lawsuit against The Ohio State University contains fresh allegations against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in connection to sexual abuse by a longtime team doctor.

Rep. Jim Jordan Denies He Knew Of Decades-Long Sexual Abuse At Ohio State

By editor Jul 3, 2018

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the most powerful conservatives in Congress, has denied reports that he ignored the alleged sexual abuse of athletes while he worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University more than 20 years ago.

Allegations that Jordan was aware of sexual misconduct, and explicitly was informed of specific incidents of alleged assault by the wrestling team's doctor, first surfaced in an NBC news story on Tuesday.