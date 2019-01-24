Animal Advocates Say Vicious Dogs Are Often Neglected

Pro-animal groups are reading over new legislation that would strengthen laws regarding dangerous dogs and their owners. Those advocates say, if the state is going to address vicious dog attacks, then it must add another topic into the conversation.

A humane society representative explain how dogs are being mistreated.

Corey Roscoe with the Humane Society of the United States says dogs are being neglected by being tied or chained up for days on end without proper care. “They’re socially isolated, they get bored, they might suffer injuries from being out in the elements, all of these contribute to aggressive behavior.”

Roscoe says they support stronger dangerous dog laws, but argues tethering limits should also be considered.

Republican Rep. Niraj Antani of Miamisburg plans to introduce a bill to increase the penalties for the owner of a dog that causes serious injuries in an attack, from a misdemeanor to a felony.