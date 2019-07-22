Amazon Is Coming to Akron. What Do You Think?

Amazon has made it official. It will build a distribution warehouse on the site where Rolling Acres Mall used to be in Akron. The facility is expected to create 1,500 jobs. It's one of two in Ohio the online retail giant announced Monday. The other will be built in Rossford, near Toledo. They bring to eight the number of similar facilities Amazon has in Ohio. The others are in Euclid, North Randall, and Monroe, near Dayton. There are also three in the Columbus area.

Each fulfillment center is more than 700,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

"This is the single largest job-creating project we have undertaken in a generation," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. The city and state have offered tax breaks to attract the project.

