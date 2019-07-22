Amazon Is Coming to Akron. What Do You Think?

By 39 seconds ago
  • photo of Rolling Acres Mall
    Rolling Acres Mall is gone and on the site Amazon will build a four-story distribution center.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Amazon has made it official. It will build a distribution warehouse on the site where Rolling Acres Mall used to be in Akron. The facility is expected to create 1,500 jobs. It's one of two in Ohio the online retail giant announced Monday. The other will be built in Rossford, near Toledo. They bring to eight the number of similar facilities Amazon has in Ohio. The others are in Euclid, North Randall, and Monroe, near Dayton. There are also three in the Columbus area. 

Each fulfillment center is more than 700,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. 

"This is the single largest job-creating project we have undertaken in a generation," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. The city and state have offered tax breaks to attract the project.  

We'd like to know what you think about the development. Please share your input. 

_

Tags: 
Amazon Fullfillment Center
Rolling Acres Mall

Related Content

Amazon Is Expected to Decide As Soon As Summer's End if Randall Park Mall Becomes Its NE Ohio Base

By Jul 21, 2017
Randal Park Mall after closing
Kevin Niedermier / WKSU

The proposal would transform a large part of the old Randall Park Mall into an Amazon distribution center, and the the deal could come together by the end of this summer.

 