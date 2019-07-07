All-Star Game Expected to Pump $65 Million Into Cleveland

Officials with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission estimate the financial impact of Tuesday's All-Star Game will be about $65 million -- and that’s before factoring-in ticket sales.

The All-Star impact on Cleveland

The profits from All-Star Game tickets go to Major League Baseball, not the Indians. But the team, city and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission have been hosting numerous events since Friday to bring people downtown.

Meredith Painter, spokeswoman with the sports commission, said about 100,000 guests are expected – even though Progressive Field only holds about 35,000 people.

“Maybe guests are participating in multiple things. Or maybe they’re not participating at all: they’re just coming to see the city, some of the décor, experience Play Ball Park or even just take in some of the sites in Cleveland that are associated with the All-Star Game.”

Play Ball Park was previously known as the MLB Fan Fest, and includes hands-on activities as well as a travelling exhibit from the Baseball Hall of Fame.