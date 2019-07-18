Akron's Goodyear Teams Up With NASA On Experiment to the International Space Station

By 35 minutes ago
  • Goodyear's iconic blimp
    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and NASA are working together to launch an experiment to the International Space Station Sunday.
    WKSU

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., based in Akron, was involved in the Apollo 11 mission 50 years ago. The company developed several components, including the flotation device for when the capsule splashed down.

This Sunday Goodyear and NASA team up again to launch an experiment to the International Space Station to see how silica can be reinforced in different environments.

Derek Shuttleworth, Goodyear’s external science and technology manager, said silica can be used to help tires brake better in rain and snow, but he said the benefits don’t stop there.  

“It actually reduces the amount of energy absorbed by the tire as it rolls. That means that the tire has better fuel economy, or the vehicle has better fuel economy with tires that are formulated with silica as the reinforcement,” he said.

Shuttleworth said the space station gives Goodyear the opportunity to experiment in microgravity, which can only be experienced in orbit.

He said working with NASA provides the company access to the space station’s lab and highly qualified scientists.

Tags: 
Goodyear
Silicon Dioxide
NASA
International Space Station

Related Content

Goodyear Volunteers Building STEM-based Escape Room At National Inventors Hall of Fame School

By Jun 3, 2019
photo of National Inventors Hall of Fame School
GOOGLE EARTH

Volunteers from Goodyear will begin work Monday constructing an escape room that requires Akron Public School students to use STEM skills to find a way out.

Listener Asks "OH Really?" Why Rubber Came to Akron

By Mar 5, 2019
photo of Goodyear Building Room
THE BUILDING ROOM / GOODYEAR TIRE AND RUBBER CO. RECORDS, ARCHIVAL SERVICES, UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Firestone Country Club, Goodyear Heights and the B.F. Goodrich smokestacks are among the many reminders that the rubber industry once dominated the eyes, ears and nose of almost every Akronite. 

But why did the industry take root here, thousands of miles from the nearest rubber tree and hundreds of miles from the auto industry?

Goodyear CEO on the automotive industry and trade

By Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios Jan 23, 2019

Transportation, as we know it, is changing. There's ride-sharing, electric cars, and soon, driverless vehicles. One of the things they all have in common, however, are tires.

"Tires are some of the most important things that you have on your car for safety reasons," said Rich Kramer, the chairman and CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.